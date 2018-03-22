Liversedge left frustrated by further postponements

Liversedge’s fixture crisis shows no signs of abating after they saw two further matches postponed.

The Clayborners Northern Counties East League Premier Division game away to Bottesford Town last Saturday was called off following heavy snow and when the thaw came, Monday’s League Cup tie at Dronfield Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch .

No new dates for those two fixtures have been set but Liversedge were facing four games in 10 days before the end of March, starting with last night’s trip to Harrogate Railway.

Liversedge already have a packed April programme with 11 games in 25 days arranged and at least two other fixtures to fit in.

The NCE League have been coming under mounting pressure to extend their season due to the extenuating circumstances but at present the campaign is due to finish on April 28 with Liversedge still having 16 league fixtures to play before that date.

Sedge did manage to play last Wednesday, when they recorded a superb 5-2 victory away to Athersley Recreation.

Sedge fell behind to Kai Hancock’s 10th minute goal but hit back to level through Oliver Dyson and it remained 1-1 at half-time.

Dyson put Liversedge ahead with his second goal after 70 minutes and completed his hat-trick just a minute later before putting the game beyond doubt with his fourth of the match.

Rhys Davies put Liversedge 5-1 up two minutes from full-time before James Eyles hit an injury time consolation goal for Athersley.

Liversedge are scheduled to play the reverse league fixture against Harrogate Railway on Saturday followed by a trip to Parkgate next Wednesday.

Crackenedge will attempt to play their West Riding County Trophy tie at home to Honley this Saturday after the scheduled tie was postponed last week.

Crackenedge have still only played seven Wakefield League Premier Division matches — five fewer than leaders Royston Cross — and will not play in the league until April as they face Real Moor in the Jim Callaghan Cup on March 31.

AFC Heckmondwike moved to within four points of Wakefield League Division Two leaders Waterloo last Saturday after a 3-0 win over AFC Sheaf.

Heckmondwike still have four games in hand on the front runners after picking up a 14th win of the season thanks to goals from Dom Carr, Simon Moore and Matty Reid.

Dewsbury Westside edged a thrilling 4-3 win over AFC Thornes thanks to goals from Zubair Hussain, Jamil Sair, Abbas Arif and Habib Shahid, while Overthorpe Sports moved above Crofton Sports Reserves and out of the bottom two after recording a 5-0 win

Wyke Wanderers Reserves earned a 2-1 win away to Wetherby Athletic Reserves in West Yorkshire League Alliance Division Two.

The entire Heavy Woollen Sunday League programme was postponed last week, leaving fixture planners more headaches as they attempt to fit in all the remaining matches.