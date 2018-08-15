Liversedge make superb start to campaign

Liversedge maintained their excellent start to the new season by progressing to the FA Cup preliminary round last Saturday before securing a second win in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division on Tuesday night.

The Clayborners had begun the campaign with an impressive 3-1 win away to Athersley Recreation on the opening day of the season.

They then produced a blistering second half display to overcome Padiham 5-2 in the FA Cup extra preliminary round last Saturday.

A 25th minute penalty by Christopher Turner gave Padiham a 1-0 interval lead before Sedge turned on the style to stun the North West Counties visitors after the break.

Joe Walton — who had netted a brace in the fine victory at Athersley — levelled matters when he rose and produced a towering header from a corner to level matters.

Rhys Davies was introduced from the bench at half-time and he put Sedge ahead with a spectacular overhead kick after 56 minutes.

Mitch Hamilton’s superb cross set up a simple second goal for Walton and Liversedge had scored three second half goals in the space of 12 minutes to turn the tie around.

Michael Samson pulled a goal back for Padiham following a goalmouth scramble but there was to be no denying Sedge as they added a further two goals.

Sam Akeroyd converted a 72nd minute penalty and just two minutes later Hamilton completed the victory when he scored following good build up play.

Liversedge will now travel to Frickley Athletic in the preliminary round on August 25.

Sedge maintained their winning start to the NCEL Premier Division season on Tuesday when they defeated Garforth Town 4-2.

They were ahead after just six minutes when excellent play by Davies set up a goal for Hamilton.

Liversedge doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when Tom Jackson converted a penalty after Walton was upended.

Devonte Newman-Morton pulled a goal back for Garforth but Walton netted twice in quick succession, taking his tally to six goals in three games.

Curtly Martin-Wyatt converted a 90th minute penalty for a Garforth but they couldn’t deny Sedge a third straight win.