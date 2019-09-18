Liversedge miss chance to move top of table after loss to Knaresborough

Liversedge saw their unbeaten start to the Northern Counties East League season ended on Tuesday night as they slipped to a 4-2 defeat at home to Knaresborough Town.

A point would have been enough to see Liversedge move top of the table but they found Knaresborough in excellent form as the visitors picked up their first win of the season.

Knaresborough were rewarded for a bright start as they took an eighth minute lead when Colin Heath headed a corner goal bound which found its way into the net, although it was eventually credited as an own goal by Joe Walton.

The lead was doubled five minutes later when the Liversedge goalkeeper failed to hold Brad Walker’s shot and Heath was on hand to slot home the rebound.

Liversedge came more into the game as the half wore on, with long throws into the area causing Knaresborough problems.

They pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time through Liam Marsden and drew level in the 51st minute through Oliver Fearon’s neat finish.

Liversedge continues to pose a threat from set pieces but were unable to grab a third goal and it was Knaresborough who went on to regain the advantage when a goalmouth scramble from a corner was eventually forced home by Gregg Anderson.

The game became stretched in the final 10 minutes as Liversedge attempted to find an equaliser but it was the visitors who went on to seal victory.

Daniel Thirkell spotted the Liversedge goalkeeper off his line and attempted an audatious lob from inside his own half which looped into the net to ensure the visitors left with all three points.

Liversedge also bowed out of the FA Vase last Saturday when they suffered a 5-1 defeat at home to Ashton Athletic.

Goals from Adam Gilchrist, Marcus Cusani and Dale Korie-Butler put the visitors 3-0 up at half-time.

Alfie Raw pulled a 59th minute goal back from the penalty spot but an own goal plus a Saul Guffog strike six minutes from time was enough to see Ashton through to the first round proper.

Tuesday’s defeat means Liversedge are one of three sides level on 10 points at the top of the NCE Premier Division table along with Bridlington Town and Staveley Miners Welfare.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome AFC Mansfield to Clayborn on Saturday.

Mansfield arrive lying 11th in the table with two wins and a draw from their opening four matches.

Sedge then travel to Barton Town in the NCE League Cup second round next Tuesday.