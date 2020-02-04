Liversedge old boy Fogarty bags late equaliser

Liversedge old boy Roy Fogarty grabbed a 90th minute equaliser which rescued a point as Yorkshire Amateur earned 1-1 draw against the Clayborners last Saturday.

With Staveley Miners being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Thackley, Liversedge stay three points behind the leaders with both having played 20 matches, while Penistone Church are second, level on 46 points at the top but having played four games more.

Liversedge made a bright start and had the better of much of the first half with an ambitious Alfie Raw free-kick from 35 yards out easily saved, before Paul Walker had an effort tipped round the post by the Ammers goalkeeper.

Oliver Fearon looked to have given Sedge the lead only to have his effort ruled out for a foul in the build up.

Joe Walton drove a shot past the post before the striker set up his side’s goal when he made a powerful run and crossed for Joseph Kenny to convert from 15 yards out.

An ankle injury forced leading goal scorer Walton out of the action just before half-time and it was the home side who came back into the game after the break.

Walker did set up a Liversedge chance but Jake Thompson fired over when he should have taken a touch.

Ammers had Sedge under pressure for long periods of the second half but had to wait until the 90th minute to equalise when Fogarty popped up to score.