Liversedge pay the penalty as Barton win bizarre clash

Liversedge slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Barton Town Old Boys in a bizarre Northern East League clash, which saw four penalties awarded at Clayborn last Saturday.

Liversedge led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Rhys Davies’ seventh minute penalty but Barton were awarded two spot kicks within a minute of each other just after half-time, which were both converted by Ashley Lattimore.

Jamie Goddard ensured Barton left with all three points as he added a third goal in the 84th minute.

Sedge began the game well and after a period of early pressure, they were awarded a dubious penalty, which Davies converted.

Liversedge created three great chances to extend their advantage but leading scorer Joe Walton headed over, Davies was unable to hit the target when one-on-one with the goalkeeper and Oliver Dyson also missed a good opportunity.

Barton’s best effort came when Law headed over before the visitors were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time but the goalkeeper made a good save to deny Waudby as Sedge went into the break ahead.

Sedge failed to clear their lines at the start of the second half and Barton were awarded another soft penalty and this time Lattimore gave the goalkeeper no chance with an excellent finish into the top corner.

A minute later, Barton were awarded a third penalty, although the Liversedge defender appeared to have got out of the way of the attacker.

Lattimore converted to put Barton ahead and it took Liversedge time to recover from the double set back.

Liversedge tried hard to hit back, without creating any real clear cut chances and their best effort to level came when substitute Danaher turned in the area but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

Liversedge had the ball in the net 10 minutes from full-time but the referee disallowed the goal.

Liversedge pushed men forward in search of an equaliser but they were caught on the break and Goddard produced a neat finish to ensure his side left with all three points to move 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Liversedge’s scheduled home game against Staveley on Tuesday was postponed and Jonathan Rimmington’s men now face a run of 10 games in 28 days during March.

Eight of those matches will be away from home, including a spell of four straight games on the road in the space of just seven days between March 14 to 21.

Liversedge have had a NCE League Cup fourth round tie at Dronfield Town arranged for Monday March 19.

The gruelling schedule starts this week when Sedge travel to Bottesford Town on Saturday followed by a trip to Garforth Town next Tuesday.

March will also include trips to Athersley Recreation, Hansworth Parramore, Harrogate Railway, Parkgate and Penistone as they rack up the miles.

Five of Liversedge’s final seven league games in April will be at Clayborn, while they also have to re-arrange the Staveley game.