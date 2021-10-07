Liversedge players earn praise after another five star show

Alfie Raw, who is playing his part in keeping Liversedge at the top of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East table.

‘Sedge made it nine wins from their first 10 matches as they thrashed a more than capable side 5-0 and now sit six points clear at the top of the table.

“We played to our strengths and as we grew into the game we got stronger, we created a lot of chances and it was a really, really good performance,” said assistant boss Singh.

“It’s important that we keep what we are doing and keep doing it well - and we are.

“Look at the energy of Ben Atkinson, Joe (Walton) has come back and done well and Nick (Walker) is creating stuff all the time, he’s unplayable sometimes as well.

“Clean sheets are crucial and the back four was resolute. I don’t think they had a shot that troubled us much.”

Singh added: “We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing, stay together, be positive and get the basics right.

“The gaffer’s really positive and there’s a good feeling around the club.”

Liversedge were ahead from the 14th minute when Walker found space in the area and fired a left foot shot into the net.

Amateur, who came into the game in fifth place, proved resolute for the rest of the opening half and several half-chances came to nothing for the hosts until they added their second goal on the stroke of half-time.

It came from the penalty spot with Atkinson making no mistake after Walton had been pulled back.

Six minutes into the second period it was 3-0 as Walker’s superb cross was headed home by Kevy Tarangadzo.

‘Sedge remained on top and added two further goals before the finish with Gavin Allott and Atkinson netting, the former well set up by Adam Field and the latter coming after he went on a great run and finished in composed fashion.