Liversedge respond to FA Cup defeat with victory at Garforth Town

Liversedge bounced back from last Saturday’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Stockton Town with an impressive 3-1 win away to Garforth Town on Tuesday night.

Victory saw Liversedge take over to the top of the Northern Counties East League Premier Division with 10 points from their opening four games.

Liversedge were given the perfect start when Oliver Fearon bundled the ball home to give the visitors a third minute lead.

It remained 1-0 at half-time but Garforth made a bright start after the break and drew level through Sean Hunter’s looping header.

Shane Hamilton restored Liversedge’s lead when he headed home after 65 minutes and the visitors completed victory eight minutes from full-time when they broke quickly from a Garforth attack and Jake Thompson rifled home.

Sedge previously bowed out of the FA Cup as two goals in the final 15 minutes saw Stockton Town reach the second qualifying round with victory at Clayborn last Saturday.

Liversedge had earned the scalp of higher ranked opposition Droylsden in the last round and they again posed problems for Stockton.

They piled on early pressure and went close to opening the scoring after just two minutes when an effort looped onto the roof of the net.

Joe Walton proved a real handful for Stockton and forced Callum Roberts into a terrific save from another chance.

Liversedge continued to have the better of the early exchanges and Oliver Fearon rose highest to another corner only to see it deflected just wide off a defender with Roberts beaten.

Bottomley then latched onto a header but his effort was blocked by Dan McWilliams.

Stockton’s best effort came when a Jamie Owens snap shot was saved at full stretch by goalkeeper Josh Lill.

Sedge dominated the opening 20 minutes but had nothing to show for their efforts and it remained goalless at half-time.

Stockton came more into the game after the break and McWilliams found Pete Bulmer with Lill doing well to parry his curling shot.

Lewis King then picked out Risbrough with a deep cross but although his header beat Lill, captain Tom Jackson got back to hook it off the line.

The deadlock was broken after 75 minutes when Stockton launched a quick counter attack, following a Liversedge long throw into the area.

Jordan Robinson freed King before charging into the area and met the return cross with a lovely side foot volley which beat Lill.

Liversedge tried to force their way back into the game but found Stockton’s defence resolute, as the visitors kept a sixth consecutive clean sheet.

Stockton ended Liversedge’s brave effort a minute from full-time when Owens collected a long ball upfield and hit a left foot shot past Lill into the far corner to send the large travelling support away happy.

Liversedge now turn their attentions to Saturday’s FA Vase tie and a second qualifying round clash away to Ashton Athletic.