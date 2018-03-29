Liversedge’s cup win adds to congested fixture schedule

Liversedge must play at least 14 more fixtures before the end of April after reaching the Northern Counties East League Cup quarter-final on Monday evening.

Sedge travel to Penistone Church on Saturday and then have a further 11 NCE League Premier Division games already scheduled for April and a trip to Bottesford Town to fit into that already packed programme.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men could have as many as 16 fixtures to play in the space of a month should they make it all the way through to the NCE Cup final, with no details yet available for their quarter-final tie.

Liversedge earned a 1-0 win away to lowly Parkgate on Wednesday night thanks to Brandon Kane’s 51st minute goal as they moved to within a point of 12th placed Worksop Town, who are immediately above them in the Premier Division standings.

There is a tasty derby clash against Thackley at Clayborn on Tuesday evening (ko 7.45pm) before Liversedge face a fifth game in 11 days next Thursday when they travel to Garforth Town.

Rhys Davies has been in terrific form, scoring in each of Liversedge’s last seven matches before Wednesday’s trip to Parkgate.

His brace on Monday — despite missing a first minute penalty — helped Liversedge beat Dronfield Town 3-2 in the cup fourth round and took his tally to eight goals in seven games.