Liversedge’s fixture crisis mounts

Liversedge FC are facinbg the prospect of playing a minimum of 16 matches in the space of 35 days as their Northern Counties East League fixture crisis reaches an unprecedented level.

Liversedge were facing an away trip to Harrogate Railway last night (Wednesday) and are scheduled to play to reverse Premier Division fixture at Clayborn on Saturday.

Before last night, Sedge had played just nine games in 17 weeks and now must fit in at least 15 further league fixtures plus a rearranged NCE League Cup fourth round tie against Dronfield Town before the league’s April 27 cut off point.

There is now a distinct possibility that Liversedge will have to play games on consecutive days unless the league management push the end of season cut off date back.

There are just three free dates where fixtures could be slotted in to prevent Sedge not having to play two games in two days but already have the Dronfield cup tie plus a rearranged league fixture at Bottesford which were to be allotted new dates at the time of going to press.

With the prospect of a further League Cup game to arrange should Sedge beat Dronfield, plus the prospect of further postponed games on already saturated grounds, Liversedge’s players are facing a gruelling final five weeks of the season.