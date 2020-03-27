Liversedge season ends prematurely as National Leagues make tough decision

Liversedge FC’s season has ended prematurely after the FA announced that the 2019/20 Northern Counties East League campaign, in line with all National League System Step three to Step six leagues, will have all results expunged and no promotion or relegation.

Liversedge were in a very strong position to win promotion as they were second in the Premier Division, just two points behind leaders Staveley Miners with two games in hand.

But with 14 league matches still to play and uncertainty when football might be able to resume, it was felt the best outcome was to halt the season.

An FA statement, released last Thursday read: “We have been working collaboratively with the National League System (NLS), the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game since the outbreak of COVID-19 on how to conclude the 2019-20 season in the most appropriate way possible.

“These are challenging circumstances for English football and all decisions taken are in the best interests of the game and in consultation across key stakeholders. Our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

“The steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind.”

The statement added that planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021-22 season.

“We have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019-20 season. This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season.

“Our County Football Associations will be supporting grassroots leagues to determine how they should close out their current competitions.

“We continue to seek guidance in respect of the government’s financial support packages relative to COVID-19 and how they are applicable to clubs in the NLS and the wider grassroots game.”