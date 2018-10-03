Liversedge secure point to end eight-match losing run

Liversedge brought their eight-match losing run to a halt on Tuesday night when they fought out a goalless draw with Handsworth Parramore.

Having won their opening three Northern Counties East League games of the season, Liversedge were in a baron run having lost their last six Premier Division games, while also bowing out of the FA Vase and FA Cup.

That run was ended by Tuesday’s draw against fifth-placed Handsworth and Sedge will hope it provides a confidence boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Staveley Miners Welfare and a West Riding County Cup tie at home to first division side Campion next Tuesday.

Staveley are level on 10 points with Liversedge but have only played five league games due to their commitments in the FA Cup and Vase.

Staveley should provide stern opposition for Sedge as they reached the second qualifying round of the cup, before losing 4-0 to Guiseley, but they bounced back last Saturday with a 1-0 win over Albion Sports.

Liversedge showed heart as they lost 4-2 to Premier Division high fliers Maltby Main last Saturday.

Sedge gave a good account of themselves and fought back from 3-0 down to almost snatch an equaliser before Main killed off the game late on.

Liversedge went close when an early spell of pressure resulted in a header going narrowly wide following a decent cross.

It took an excellent save from Sedge goalkeeper Harry Stead to keep the game scoreless following a decent Maltby effort after 25 minutes.

However, four minutes later, Maltby broke the deadlock when a defensive error gave Ross Duggan the chance to score.

Duggan doubled Maltby’s lead shortly before half-time and then completed his hat-trick before Sedge fought back brilliantly.

Mitch Hamilton forced the Maltby goalkeeper into a good save following a Joe Walton flick on.

Liversedge’s leading scorer Walton then struck his 11th goal of the season to give his side hope.

Nine of Walton’s goals have come in the league and he is joint top scorer with Yorkshire Amateurs’ Ashley Flynn.

A cross into the Maltby area struck a defender and although the goalkeeper made a good save, the ball was worked back for Tim Jackson to sidefoot home and make it 3-2 after 72 minutes.

Liversedge were in the ascendancy but it was Maltby who broke with Steven Hopewell scoring after 76 minutes to make the game safe.

The home side kept plugging away and were awarded a last minute free-kick to the right of the area but Roy Fogarty’s goalbound shot was deflected over by a defender as Maltby closed the game out and seal a fifth win from seven league games, which keeps them just behind the front runners.