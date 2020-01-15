Liversedge stretch unbeaten run with victory over Garforth

Liversedge stretched their unbeaten run to five straight matches last Saturday as they earned an impressive 4-1 win at home to Garforth Town.

It was Liversedge’s first home league fixture since November 12 and they took full advantage to secure another three points which saw them move level on 36 points with third placed Staveley Miners Welfare and just two behind the leading duo of Penistone Church and Hemsworth.

Liversedge had the better of a scrappy opening against Garforth but it took until midway through the first half for them to take the lead when Oliver Fearon flicked home a long throw into the area.

Playing with the wind advantage, Sedge continued to have the better of proceedings but an Alfie Raw cross went straight to the goalkeeper’s arms.

Returning striker Joe Walton headed a chance wide before Sedge doubled their lead when Walton set up Paul Walker to tap home.

Liversedge were in the ascendancy and more neat play between Walton and Walker came to nothing just before the break.

Garforth had an early second half chance to pull a goal back but a shot crashed against the crossbar of goalkeeper Josh Lill.

A Liversedge corner was taken short by Raw and after a couple of shots were blocked they were awarded a penalty for a foul on captain Tom Jackson and Raw maintained his impressive goal streak by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way from his spot kick.

Walton was on the scoresheet in the 69th minute when another long throw was flicked into the area by a defender and the Sedge striker was on hand to poke home.

Charlie Marshall pulled a goal back for Garforth but Liversedge could have had a fifth right at the end when Jake Thompson cut inside and crashed a shot against the crossbar.

Liversedge were left frustrated on Tuesday when their midweek game at home to fifth placed Yorkshire Amateur fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.