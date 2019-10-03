Liversedge tackle Bradford rivals Silsden in back-to-back games

Liversedge return to Northern Counties East League Premier Division action on Saturday with the first part of a double header against Silsden.

Sedge make their first league trip to Cobbydale Stadium before the return at Clayborn seven days later, with Silsden having switched from the North West Counties League at the start of this season.

Liversedge were frustrated last weekend after their scheduled clash with Yorkshire Amateur was postponed following heavy overnight rain.

Last night’s scheduled West Riding County Cup trip to Campion was also subject to a pitch inspection.

With Liversedge not in action, and their rivals all picking up points, they slipped to sixth place in the table however the top six sides are separated by just three points.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men are three points behind new leaders Penistone Church but have two games in hand and have also played one match less than the other four sides above them, as they seek to return to action and claim a quickfire double over 13th placed Silsden.

Penistone moved into pole position thanks to a 5-1 win at home to Eccleshill United last Saturday, with Grimsby Borough, Hemsworth Miners, Bridlington Town and Staveley the other sides currently above Liversedge.