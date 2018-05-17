Liversedge wait on Cup final decision

Liversedge FC’s dream of running out at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane have been left in limbo after Monday’s Northern Counties East League Cup final was postponed due to a disciplinary matter.

Handsworth Parramore have alleged that Liversedge fielded a player under a County FA suspension during their 5-2 semi-final win on May 8.

The matter is being investigated by West Riding County FA and the NCEL board, which would include any protests to an eventual decision.

However, the final, against AFC Mansfield, will not be held on Monday as planned, which could jeopardise its chances of being played at Bramall Lane.

It has also been confirmed that AFC Mansfield have been promoted to the Evo-Stik East League despite missing out on the runners-up spot to Pickering Town on goal difference.

A vacancy left by left by Andover Town will now be filled by Mansfield.

Liversedge signed off their Premier Division season with a 2-1 defeat at home to Thackley last Thursday.

Joe Walton put Liversedge ahead with his 31st goal of the season after nine minutes but James Rothel equalised before half-time and Luke Robinson’s goal six minutes from time secured Thackley all three points. Sedge finish the season in 11th place.