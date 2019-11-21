Llewellyn fires hat-trick as Dewsbury Rangers move top of Championship

Dewsbury Rangers sit top of the Yorkshire Amateur League Championship following a 3-0 win away to Leeds Independent last Saturday.

Rangers have now taken 13 points from their opening six games but face stiff opposition from Horsforth St Margarets Reserves, Golcar United and PFC, who are all just a point behind.

Rangers maintained their fine form and proved too strong for second-bottom Independent as Arista Llewellyn bagged a hat-trick with two goals coming from open play and one from the penalty spot as Damon Jenkinson took man-of-the -match for the home side.

Norristhorpe missed the chance to move top of Division Two as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Horsforth St Margarets Development.

Norristhorpe stay second, a point behind Middleton Park having played a game more, while Horsforth are up to third and have closed the gap to six points having played two games fewer.

Stephen Alderson gave Norristhorpe the lead from a 40th minute penalty only for Horsforth to level a minute before half-time through Tom Mucklin.

Jordan Berry put Horsforth ahead on the hour mark before James Douglas sealed his side’s win with a third goal 10 minutes from full-time.

Savile United picked up their first win in Division Three as they secured a 5-2 success away to Wodkirk Valley Reserves.

Mohammed Numan Ali led the way with a hat-trick, while Irfan Ali and Hamzah Taram also struck as Savile moved five points clear of Drighlington Reserves and Woodkirk, who have both yet to register a point this season.

Howden Clough moved up to fourth place in Wakefield League Division One as they secured a 5-4 win at home to bottom side Fieldhead Hospital Reserves.

It was Clough’s fourth win of the season and leaves them fourth in the table after Dom Carr bagged a brace, with Warren Carr, Lee Hepinstall and Joel Loveday also on the scoresheet.

Thornhill United fought back from 2-1 down at half-time to earn a 5-4 victory at home to Hemsworth Town as they secured a seventh straight win.

Thornhill are six points clear at the top of the table and they visit third placed Crofton Sports Reserves on Saturday before travelling to Last Orders on November 30, which will see them reach the halfway point in their season.

Overthorpe Sports are seventh following a 1-0 win at home to New Carlton.

Howden Clough Reserves fought out a 2-2 draw away to Kippax Reserves in West Yorkshire League Alliance Division Two.

Thomas Charles hit a brace for Kippax but that was cancelled out by goals from Jack Waters and Andy Griffiths, with Sam Espey awarded Clough’s man-of-the-match.

Victory wasn’t enough to lift Clough off the foot of the table but they have closed to within a point of second-bottom Old Centralians Reserves, who were beaten 1-0 away to Wyke Wanderers Reserves.

Ben Arundel’s goal was enough to seal the points for Wyke, who are up to eighth place with 13 points from 12 games.