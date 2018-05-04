Lower Hopton fight back to earn crucial Premier draw

Lower Hopton fought back from 2-0 down to earn a crucial draw in their fight to avoid finishing in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division’s bottom two.

onfirmed as finishing bottom, Wakefield City could still overhaul Hopton in their remaining four matches.

However, Hopton went into last night’s game away to third-bottom Britannia Sports knowing victory would guarantee their top flight status for next year.

Goals from Ben Bowstead and James Cusworth saw Lepton lead 2-0 at half-time but Hopton fought back to earn a crucial point thanks to goals from Robert Evans and Stafan Jon.

Littletown did Hopton a huge favour on Monday night when they earned a 5-1 win over Wakefield City.

Joe Jagger bagged four goals and Matthew Bugg also struck to leave Littletown fourth in the table.

Overthorpe allowed a four goal interval lead to slip as they went down 6-5 to West Horton in the Division One Cup semi-final last Saturday.

West Horton staged a remarkable fight back having trailed 4-0 at half-time and booked a cup final date with Golcar United Reserves thanks to a brace from Shazad Ahmed and further goals by Luke Chippendale, James Chadwick, Nat Dacres and Ben McCardle.

Kirstian Angus (two), Elliott Brooke, Lewis Ward and an own goal replied for Overthorpe, who were left stunned by West Horton’s second half display.

Hartshead lie second-bottom in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division following a 3-2 defeat away to bottom side Pool last Saturday.

Hartshead still hold a four point advantage over Pool and also have two games in hand, while their fate remains in their own hands as they are just two points behind third-bottom Hall Green United with five games in hand.

Liam Fox and James Wasley struck for Hartshead but they had Christian Jackson sent off and slipped to a 3-2 defeat as Pool replied through Richard Bull, Thomas Fleming and Nicholas Hewitt.

Wyke Wanderers remain on course for a third place finish in Division One after Matt Conway, Joe Entwhistle and Karl Fawcett scored in a 3-1 win at home to Altofts.

Howden Clough are third-bottom, level on 17 points with Altofts, after they suffered a 4-1 defeat at home to Boroughbridge despite Martyn Thompson’s consolation goal.

Charles Austin (two), Franco Reina and Christopher Woods struck to secure victory for Boroughbridge.

Hartshead Reserves secured a 4-1 win over Kippax Reserves in Alliance Division One as Owen Asquith and Luke Hird bagged a brace apiece.

Cameron Sheridan scored a consolation goal as Wyke Wanderers Reserves were hammered 13-1 away to Otley Town Reserves in Alliance Division Two.

Howden Clough Reserves are second-bottom after they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Aberford Albion last Saturday and then lost 8-0 at home to Whitkirk Wanderers on Monday.