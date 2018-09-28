Lower Hopton move second after fine Ovenden success

Lower Hopton moved up to second place in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division thanks to a 4-0 win over Ovenden last Saturday.

Victory saw Hopton move above Littletown, who were not in action.

Hopton led 1-0 at half-time but added three more goals without replay after the break as Liam Royal and Matthew Short bagged a brace apiece.

They are now just a point behind leaders Golcar United with the top two sides having played eight matches.

Littletown are three behind Golcar in third place but have two games in hand on both sides above them.

Littletown entertain bottom side DRAM on Saturday, with the visitors having lost all seven matches to date.

Wyke Wanderers had a difficult afternoon as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat at home to West Yorkshire League Premier Division high fliers Beeston St Anthonys.

It was Wyke’s fifth defeat in nine matches, which leaves them 12th in the table, while Beeston are second, a point behind leaders Leeds City OB, after goals from Gareth Groves, Matthew Moon and Kingsley Wetherald secured their eighth win of the season.

Hartshead suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to unbeaten Division One leaders Aberford Albion as they lost ground in the promotion race.

Aberford are a point clear of second placed Hall Green United and also have a game in hand, while Hartshead are back in fourth place.

Howden Clough slipped to a sixth defeat of the season as they went down 4-2 at home to Boroughbridge.

Goals from Emmanuel Bernard and Ryan O’Donnell were not enough to prevent Clough’s defeat as Boroughbridge secured victory through strikes from Joel Fireman, John Rimmer, Christopher Simpson and Philip Wix.

Hunsworth earned their second win in Division Two as Kieron Senior (two) and Charlie Taylor were among the goal scorers in a 4-2 win away to Old Centralians as they climbed to 11th place.

Howden Clough Reserves suffered a 4-0 defeat at Altofts Reserves and lie ninth in Alliance Division Two.