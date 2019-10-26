Marcelo Bielsa: Draw was a fair result for Leeds United at Sheffield Wednesday

Marcelo Bielsa accepted his Leeds United team did not deserve to win their Yorkshire Derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites brought back a point from Hillsborough after a 0-0 draw in which both teams hit the woodwork.

Once again they had more of the possession, but it was the Owls who managed more efforts on goal and gave as good as they got in terms of goalmouth action in a competitive encounter between sides starting the game in second and third.

“It was a different match to those we are used to playing. In the first half we played better, but if we controlled the match they had chances also,” said Bielsa.

“In the second half the match has changed. Sometimes we command the match and sometimes they controlled the match. We missed goals and they missed goals too. “They, in the second half, could impose their style on ours. To analyse the match we have to give value to that.

“Chances were similar for both teams. They had more chances, but maybe less clear than us.”

On whether he sees Sheffield Wednesday as a rival for promotion, Bielsa added: “I cannot say I feel this or not, but we played today with this opponent. If they keep this level they are going to be difficult for everyone.

“There are teams difficult to beat and after there are other teams difficult to beat them, but also they can beat you. These teams can beat anyone.”

Another goalless first half was played out by Leeds as they had their usual lions share of possession, but did not create enough in the way of clear chances, although they held their hosts at bay for much of the 45 minutes.

Wednesday had the first effort with Liam Palmer’s shot from range well saved in the wet conditions by Kiko Casilla.

At the other end Ben White turned well in the home area and was pulled down by Atdhe Nuhiu, but referee Tim Robinson waved away appeals for a penalty.

Kalvin Phillips sent a 25-yard free-kick well over and Gianni Alioski was off target with a shot from outside the box.

Little in the way of goalmouth action followed for a spell although a promising attack for United ended when Patrick Bamford opted to pass instead of shoot when looking to have been played in and nothing came of the opportunity as Mateusz Klich lost possession.

Both keepers made good saves near the end of the half with Casilla doing well to tip wide a fine long range shot by Steven Fletcher and Kieren Westwood doing equally well for Wednesday to keep out a Bamford header following a great chip in by Jack Harrison.

That was the last touch for Bamford, who was taken off at half-time after picking up an ankle knock in the first half.

The first action for Leeds after the break came when a period of pressure ended with Phillips curling a shot just wide from the edge of the area.

Wednesday went closer moments later when Fletcher was found in the box after a quick counter attack and was unlucky to hit the crossbar.

The hosts then had their best spell of the game as Kadeem Harris’s angled shot went over, Adam Reach sent a shot wide and Fletcher could not quite get full contact at the far post onto Barry Bannan’s dangerous low cross.

Nketiah took his time to make an impact, but in the 73rd minute he made a little bit of space for himself in the area and got a shot in that was saved by Westwood.

Six minutes later Nketiah went on a brilliant run and pulled the ball back to Harrison, who took a touch and then saw his shot well cleared off the line by defender Morgan Fox.

Less than a minute later Leeds came the closest they came to a goal when Alioski’s far post header from Phillips’ cross came back off the post.

Wednesday came close to a winner late on as Harris’s cross was touched wide by Casilla and the United keeper saved Nuhiu’s header from a corner.

But a draw was a fair result and neither team could have complaints about taking a point away from the afternoon’s endeavour.

Match facts

Sheffield Wednesday 0

Leeds United 0

Championship

Attendance: 27,516

Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Iorfa, Hutchinson, Fox, Reach, Pelupessy (Lee 84), Bannan, Harris, Fletcher, Nuhiu (Forestieri 86).

Leeds: Casilla, Ayling, White, Berardi, Alioski, Phillips, Costa (Cooper 76), Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Bamford (Nketiah 45).

Referee: Tim Robinson