Mirfield Town defeat leaders Walkers to throw Premier title race wide open

Mirfield Town have thrown the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title race wide open after they recorded an impressive 4-1 win over previous leaders Walker Hounds last week.

Hounds last week.

Victory leaves Mirfield third in the table but they have closed the gap on Walkers to two points with both sides having six games remaining.

Defeat for Walkers allowed Deighton WMC to climb back to the top of the Premier Division after a 5-2 win at home to Wellington Westgate.

Josh Cooke bagged a brace for Deighton with Adam Hill, Connor Rowe and Liam Royal also on the scoresheet. Lowly Wellington had a Lee Bradshaw brace to thank for their efforts.

Deighton are two points clear of Walkers but have played two games more.

The three title contenders are all in league action on Sunday with Deighton hosting bottom side Cock of the North, who have lost all 11 matches, Walkers face a trip to Roberttown Rovers and Mirfield Town face AFC Chickenley for the third time in just over a month having knocked them out of both the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup and Brook Butler Cup in recent weeks.

Linthwaite moved up to fourth spot after they won 5-3 against Clifton Rangers and are three points behind Mirfield having also played 10 matches.

Mount Pleasant are two points clear at the top of the Championship after Raees Lorgat and Abdullah Mayet both scored in a 2-0 win at Ravenswharfe.

Second placed Birstall Cricket Club had Ash Woods and Sean Housecroft on target but went down 3-2 at home to third placed Snowdon and they have also played three games more than the leaders.

Snowdon are third, a point behind Birstall, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Mount Pleasant.

Overthorpe Sports Club enjoyed a 3-1 win against Wire Works thanks to strikes from Steve Jordan, Reece Patterson and Elliot Brooke.

Jake Hooper netted Wire Works’ consolation.

Two of the bottom three sides in the division secured victories as St Ignatius had Iza Tunkara to thank for their 1-0 win over Battyeford.

Inter Batley had Awab Ahmed, Abdullah Dhadiwala, Osama Ahmed and Aamir Daji on target as they won 4-1 against Clifton Rangers Reserves.