Mirfield Town overcome Chickenley to reach Brook Butler Cup semi-finals

Mirfield Town booked their place in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler semi-final last Sunday after they defeated AFC Chickenley 4-2.

It was the first of back-to-back meetings between the sides, who face each other again this Sunday in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Cup at Mirfield Cricket Club.

Chickenley had been on an impressive run which had seen them climb to third place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division but they were unable to book a District Cup semi-final date.

Harry Stead bagged a brace for Town, who also had Oliver Rounding and Reece Drake on the scoresheet.

Mirfield are joined in the semi-finals by three Huddersfield sides.

Ravenswharfe, who lie fourth in the Championship, put up a brave fight before suffering a 3-1 defeat at home to Premier side Linthwaite.

Roberttown Rovers saw their hopes ended by a 2-1 defeat at Wire Works, while Premier leaders FC Walkers Hounds make up the last four after a 4-2 win at Clifton Rangers.

Deighton WMC moved joint top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division with a 5-2 win at bottom side Cock of the North.

They join Walkers Hounds on 22 points but Hounds have a game in hand.

Birstall Cricket Club are a point clear at the top of the Championship following a 5-2 over Battyeford.

Kyle Walker and Shaun Housecroft both hit doubles for Birstall who also had Jack McDermott on target.

Jake Marshall and David Sheard hit Battyeford’s consolation efforts but they remain back in eighth place.

Adbullah Mayat and Mohammed Adam both bagged braces as second placed Mount Pleasant won 4-2 at Overthorpe Sports Club, who had Elliot Brooke and Sean Hodgson on the scoresheet.

Mount are a point behind Birstall but with three games in hand, while Snowdon lie a further three points back in third place after they won 2-1 at Inter Batley who replied through Mahfoozur Kola.

Clifton Rangers Athletic won 3-0 against St Ignatius.