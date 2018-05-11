Navigation see hopes ended as Linthwaite earn win to secure Premier title

Navigation’s hopes of winning a first Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division title were ended as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Linthwaite in their final match.

Victory saw Linthwaite leapfrog long-time leaders Navigation to move top and was enough to clinch the title, while the Huddersfield League side then defeated AFC Chickenley 3-0 on Wednesday night to extend their lead to five points.

Frazier Swarbrook was Navigation’s scorer and they finish in second place after AFC Chicjkenley were awarded a walkover from their game against third placed Mirfield Town, which was due to take place last Sunday.

That result may not be enough to prevent Chickenley finishing bottom of the table as they must defeat Linthwaite by more than eight goals in their final match on May 20 if they are to overhail second-bottom Roberttown Rovers.

Deighton WMC lead the Championship after they demolished bottom side Overthorpe Sports Club 12-0 last Sunday.

Robert Evans hit a double as Old Bank WMC kept the pressure on the leaders with a 2-1 win over Ravenswharfe (Ben Smith).

Old Bank closed within a point of Deightion when they beat Clifton Rangers 4-3 in their game in hand on Wednesday.

Old Bank can steal win the title should Deighton fail to win either of their final two matches against Wire Works on Sunday and away to Hanging Heaton CC on May 20.

Clifton Rangers won 5-0 at home to Mount Pleasant last Sunday thanks to a brace from Andrew Wojciechowski, plus one each from Alex Barnes, Matthew Canavan and Elliott Collins.

Hanging Heaton took a huge step to clinching third spot with a 3-1 win at Ravenswharfe on Wednesday in their penultimate game , extending their winning run to six matches.

Wellington Westgate thrashed Scholes Athletic 20-1 on Wednesday and, with five matches still to play, they mathematically could still finish top should results go their way, though it would be highly improbable.

Zak Waddington (two), Jonathan Reilly, Brett McDonagh and Mark McSherry all netted in a 5-0 win at struggling Scholes Athletic last Sunday before going goal crazy against the same opponents three days later.

In the only Division One game to take place last Sunday, Inter Batley beat Wike Horse 11-2.

Clifton Rangers Reserves must win their final two matches against Clifton Rangers Athletic and Wike Horse to pip Snowdown to the league title,