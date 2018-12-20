Navigation stun Heavy Woollen Sunday League with resignation after defeat

AFC Chickenley climbed up to sixth place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after they thrashed Navigation 10-2.

It came on the back of a walkover against Roberttown Rovers the previous week but it looks like Chickenley’s fourth win of the campaign will now be chalked off after Navigation tendered their resignation from the league immediately after the defeat.

It also means that there are now only nine teams left in the top flight with just three of those based locally.

Roberttown Rovers bounced back having conceded against Chickenley as they won 5-2 at bottom side Cock of the North to ease their relegation worries.

Victory leaves Roberttown four points clear of second-bottom Wellington Westgate, while Cock of the North have now lost all nine matches this season.

FC Walkers Hounds saw their home game against Clifton Rangers postponed last week but they go into Christmas as the Premier leaders and hold a three point advantage over Deighton WMC, who have a game in hand.

Last week’s wintry weather took its toll on the Heavy Woollen Sunday League with only four fixtures surviving across the two divisions.

Ravenswharfe climbed up to fourth place in the Championship after a Sam Hewitt hat-trick and a Corey Joshua brace saw them win 5-4 against third placed Snowdon, who replied through a James Heeley double plus strikes from Atif Basharat and Tristran Kennedy.

The only other game to take place saw Wire Works win 4-1 at home to St Ignatius to consolidate sixth spot.

Dom Harris hit a brace for Wire Works, who also had Nolan St Hilaire and Ben Rowlands on target with Sam Duffy netting the visitors’ consolation.

Mount Pleasant lead the way as they hold a two point lead over Birstall CC, who missed the chance to move top when their game at Clifton Rangers Athletic was postponed.

Mount — who are unbeaten with nine wins and a draw from 10 matches — also have two games in hand over Birstall, with Snowdon and Ravenswharfe both five points further back.