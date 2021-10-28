Nicky Walker doubles up as Liversedge hold onto 100 per cent home record

Nicky Walker goes close with a header for Liversedge in their game against Stockton Town. Picture: Jim Fitton

Jonathan Rimmington’s men have a proud 100 per cent home record which they were determined to hold on to against their visitors from Teesside.

The opening stages were end-to-end, Jamie Owens’ early strike for the visitors being the closest either side came.

The game started to open up and Sedge saw good chances go begging when Gavin Allott’s effort was cleared off the line and Ben Atkinson fired wildly over.

The home side got on top and made it count with a quickfire double to shellshock Stockton.

Nicky Walker’s corner caused a chaotic goalmouth scramble and the ball eventually broke for captain Kurt Harris to smash home from close range.

Sedge compounded the visitors’ misery two minutes later when Chris Howarth skinned his man on the right before teeing up a perfect cross for Allott to nod past the keeper.

The league leaders deserved the half time lead but were faced with a very different prospect in the second half as the Anchors came out a different side following the interval.

Stockton quickly pulled a goal back as Mikey Roberts rifled the ball home.

Debutant keeper Jon Stewart was then found well off his line, but Owens’ long range lob floated narrowly.

Sedge were gifted the chance to restore the two-goal advantage when referee Henry Naylor awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box for a back pass and the ball was rolled to Walker who smashed a shot through a gap in the wall to make it 3-1.

But Stockton scored again as a Stewart save rebounded to tricky winger Kev Hayes whose shot bounced off the keeper and in past Jacko Hardacre.

Hayes then hit the bar with a free-kick, but deep into stoppage time Sedge sealed the win as Ollie Fearon nodded on for substitute Joe Walton to run through on goal and unselfishly square for Walker to score.