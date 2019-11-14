Norristhorpe fight back to seal Hodgson Cup success

Norristhorpe progressed to the second round of the Yorkshire Amateur League’s Hodgson Cup thanks to a 5-2 win away to Shire Academics Fourths last Saturday.

Norristhorpe went into the game having not played for three weeks and they made a slow start as Shire took the lead when a cross wasn’t dealt with and Luke Hawkins slotted home after five minutes.

Norristhorpe conceded a free-kick on the edge of the area and Dan McAtee curled it home to make it 2-0 after just 12 minutes.

A cracking cross from the right found Tom Boocock to head home and pull a goal back before Jack Holden thundered a shot into the roof of the net from 25 yards to equalise before half-time.

Substitute Liam Ramsden came on to make an immediate impact as he chased down a back pass and nicked the ball from the goalkeeper to slot into an empty net.

Callum Wheatley was then brought down in the area and MoM Jack Holden converted the penalty to make it 4-2.

Sam Everett was then on the end of another fine passing move by Norristhorpe to add the fifth goal and ensure they are in the hat for the next round.

Thornhill United — who have won all six games in Wakefield League Division Two — maintained their impressive form as they secured a 3-2 extra time win over Snydale Athletic Reserves in the Jim Callaghan Cup.