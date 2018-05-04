Norristhorpe stay top despite loss to title rivals

Norristhorpe Reserves remain top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five despite Monday’s 4-2 defeat at the hands of title rivals Rothwell Reserves.

Rothwell fought back from 2-0 down to secure victory, which leaves them six points behind Norristhorpe with two games in hand.

Brad Wild’s first half brace put Norristhorpe in control but Josh Price and George Walker struck to level before half-time.

Jack Greaves put the home side ahead and Ricky White secured Rothwell’s crucial win.

Norristhorpe had earned a 2-1 win at neighbours West End Park last Saturday.

Tom Boocock lobbed the goalkeeper to put Norristhorpe ahead and Sam Everett converted a cross from MoM Wild to double the advantage before West End pulled a goal back.

Batelians Reserves moved above West End into sixth place after they followed up last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Leeds City Old Boys Fourths with an impressive 10-1 win at Centralians on Monday.

Dewsbury Rangers are second-bottom in Division One after they suffered a 6-0 defeat away to Leeds City first team last Saturday.

They must win their final match of the season and then hope from favours elsewhere if they are to climb out of the bottom two.

Norristhorpe first team secured a 6-2 win over Leeds City in Division Three last Saturday, while Dewsbury Rangers Reserves lost 5-1 at home to Middleton Park in Division Four.