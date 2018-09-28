Norristhorpe stay top of table after hard-fought draw with promotion rivals

Norristhorpe remain top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three despite being held to a 3-3 draw in a hard-fought game against fellow high fliers North Leeds last Saturday.

An end-to-end game saw Norristhorpe fall behind 1-0 and 3-2 before snatching a share of the spoils.

Littletown remain bottom of Division Two after a 5-4 defeat to Fairbank but are confident of turning round their fortunes after making several new signings.

Littletown led inside 45 seconds after Carlos Alfonso Cabral fired home from 30 yards out and a second long range effort then flew in off underside of the crossbar before the striker slotted home a penalty to complete his hat-trick.

Captain Billal Saleem scored a penalty for Fairbank to make it 3-1 at half-time before Shoaib Hussain and Hussain Iqbal netted early in the second half to level matters.

Nahum Tesfagergish tucked home a penalty to restore Littletown’s lead but Hussain Iqbal made it 4-4, before Shoaib Hussain slotted home Fairbank’s winner.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves fought back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Calverley United Reserves in Division Four.

It was only the second point Rangers have earned in four matches as Matthew Briggs bagged a hat-trick to earn his side a share of the spoils.

Norristorpe Reserves are up to fourth place following a 5-2 win at St Bedes Reserves.

Kayne Whitehead and Brad Wild hit a brace apiece for Norristhorpe, who also had Sam Everett on target, while Scott Jackson was man-of-the-match.

Batelians earned a 3-2 win over West End Park in Division Five.

There was a lovely touch before the game as both sides held a guard of honour for West End captain Dom Williams, who has stomach cancer and started chemotherapy this week.

Marty Knight bagged a brace for West End but Batelians took the points thanks to goals from Chris Appleyard, Rob Bordman and Lee Kaye.

Savile United inflicted a first defeat of the season on Middleton Under-21s as they earned an impressive 4-3 away win.