Overthorpe, Crackenedge and Wyke progress in West Riding County Trophy

Overthorpe, Crackenedge and Wyke Wanderers Reserves progressed to the West Riding Coutny Challenge Trophy fourth round with impressive victories last Saturday.

Overthorpe eased to a 5-3 victory over Unita to set up a home fourth round tie against either Holme Valley Academicals or Prince of Wales Ossett on Saturday January 6.

Overthorpe had one foot in the next round by half-time as they led 3-0 and a Daniel Marshall brace plus further goals by Jack Angus, Tim Clarke and Steven Jordan were enough to see them through.

Wyke may be struggling near the foot of West Yorkshire League Alliance Division Two but they booked a fourth round spot in the County Trophy thanks to a 3-1 win over AFC Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves.

James Acton was the Wyke star as he bagged a hat-trick to book a fourth round tie away to Shelf Juniors Open Age in the new year.

Crackenedge are flying the Wakefield League flag but they needed extra time to see off the challenge of Mount St Mary’s at St John Fisher School.

The Dewsbury side have won four out of five games and sit fourth in the Wakefield League Premier Division and they will entertain West Yorkshire League outfit Robin Hood Athletic Reserves in the fourth round.

Littletown fought out a 3-3 draw away to Britannia Sports in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division.

The sides were locked 2-2 at half-time and couldn’t be separated after 90 minutes and the point leaves Littletown seventh in the table.

Aidan Schofield bagged a brace and Joe Jagger also netted to earn Littletown a share of the spoils.

Lower Hopton’s trip to bottom side Wakefield City was postponed and they remain third-bottom, five points clear of their scheduled opponents and one ahead of second-bottom Britannia Sports.

Hunsworth climbed out of the bottom two in Division One thanks to an impressive 8-3 win at home to bottom side Bradford.

Hunsworth led 4-1 at half-time and eased to their fourth win of the season.

Jack Cooper bagged four goals, Cameron Whalley supported with a hat-trick and Oliver Durkin also netted.