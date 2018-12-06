Overthorpe Sports suffer disappointing home defeat at hands of lowly Ryhill

Overthorpe Sports Club suffered a disappointing 4-2 defeat at home to Ryhill in the Wakefield League Premier Division last Saturday.

It was only Ryhill’s second win of the season as Danny Young struck twice and Kristian Wroe was also among their goal scorers, but victory was enough to move them out of the bottom two in the table.

Fox and Hounds — who were in County Trophy action — have slipped into the bottom two after Beechwood Santos also picked up their second win of the season as they defeated bottom side Royston Cross 3-2 in a closely fought contest.

Fox and Houdns travel to Ryhill on Saturday in the Premier Division Cup second round, with Crackenedge awaiting the winners in the quarter-finals.

Cracekenedge return to league action on Saturday with a trip to Beechwood Santos and they lie second in the table, six points behind Crofton Sports with two games in hand.

It promises to be an exciting but hectic new year for the Dewsbury side, who are still involved in three cup competitions.

Dewsbury Westside moved up to third place in Division Two as they jumped above Thornhill United following a 2-0 win.

Westside are four points behind second placed Pontefract Town, having played a game more, with Howden Clough still leading the way.

With Howden Clough’s game at home to FC Broadway postponed, Pontefract took advantage to close the gap at the top as they inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Crofton Sports Reserves as Josh Blackmore and Tommy-Lee Scott led the way with a brace apiece.

Clough remain two points clear of Pontefract Town, who have a game in hand.

The leaders face a keen game away to Dewsbury Westside on Saturday, when Pontefract travel to second-bottom FC Broadway, who have lost seven out of eight games this season and only have Overthorpe Sports Reserves below them in the table.

Overthorpe host mid-table Great Preston on Saturday aiming to recover from their heavy County Trophy defeat last week and then face Thornhill United in a tasty derby on December 15.