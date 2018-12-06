Prolific Bordman bags eight as Batelians earn ninth win

Old Batelians racked up a ninth straight victory as they moved three points clear at the top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five after thrashing Shire Academics Fourths 9-0 last Saturday.

Rob Bordman was once again the catalyst for victory as he bagged eight goals — taking his tally to 54 for the season — and would have had all nine but for the outstretched foot of Michael Smith.

Bordman opened the scoring early in the game and then latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Gavin Baulk to grab his second.

Baulk threw the ball out to right winger Darren Inman, who played it through for Razeb Raja, who in turn passed inside for Bordman to complete his quickfire hat-trick.

Raja got the ball at the edge of the area and fed Bordman to fire home before he bent a free-kick round right side of the wall and inside the goalkeeper’s near post to make it 5-0 at half-time.

Bordman took the ball off a defender and dribbled past two more to grab his sixth of the match and he then latched onto Ian Hall’s pass and took on the defence on a 40 yard before slotting into far corner.

Smith’s long ball released Bordman and he powerfully drilled home.

Late in the game, Bordman looked to have added a ninth of the match when his shot was heading for the far corner but Smith stretched out a foot to deflect it in and claim the goal.

Batelians are three points clear of Savile United, who have won all eight of their matches.

The top of the table clash between the two title rivals was abandoned several weeks ago due to a brawl and the league have ordered that game is to be replayed in the new year.

The two matches between Batelians and Savile United will have a huge bearing on who wins the championship.

West End Park recorded a fifth win of the season to consolidate fifth place after they overcame Centralians 5-1.

Lyndon Wells led the way with a hat-trick, while Ayanda Moyo and Jonny Asquith also netted.

West End’s recent up turn in form leaves them just two points behind third place.

Norristhorpe produced a terrific fight back before slipping to a 5-4 defeat away to Ealandians in Division Three.

Ealandians are sixth with 14 points from 10 matches, while Norristhorpe are second but have played more games than the teams around them.

Norristhorpe have 20 points from 12 matches but their form is inconsistent with three wins and three losses in their last six games.

Norristhorpe were disappointed to lose after fighting back from 3-0 and 4-2 down.

Norristhorpe looked to have snatched a draw thanks to goals from Danny Mountain (two), Matthew Grist and Jason Collinson but Ealandians struck late on to snatch victory.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves fourth division game with Middleton Park, along with the match between Norristhorpe Reserves and Beeston Juniors Reserves were both postponed, as was Littletown’s Division Two game against Morley Town Reserves.