Ramsden bags five goals as Roberttown climb table following emphatic victory

Roberttown Rovers climbed to fourth place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division thanks to an 8-1 win over bottom side Cock of the North last week.

Roberttown have made some new signings and a couple were among their goalscorers as Tom Ramsden led the way with five goals and Scott Lightowler struck a brace.

Blake Maude hit the other as Rovers moved to within five points of the top, although they have played several more games than the three sides above them.

AFC Chickenley maintained their impressive recent form as they earned a third straight league win to move into fifth place.

Shaun McDaid fired a hat-trick and James Blane hit a brace as Chickenley secured a 5-3 win at home to Wellington Westgate, who replied through a Dale Myers double and a strike from Tylan Rowe.

Their recent good form also saw them defeat Inter Batley 5-2 in the Brook Butler Cup and they will face Mirfield Town in the next round on January 20.

Mirfield lie third in the Premier table, five points behind joint leaders FC Walkers Hounds and Deighton WMC, with a game in hand on both.

Walkers Hounds, Deighton and Linthwaite all progressed to the next round of the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup.

Walkers overcame Hollins Holme 7-4, Deighton defeated Kirkstall Crusaders Academy 2-0, while Linwaite beat Park Pub 5-0.

Birstall Cricket Club are the new leaders of the Championship after they won a hard fought game 3-2 at Overthorpe Sports Club.

Elliot Williams, Gary Foley and Johnny Beverley netted for Birstall with Jack Angus and Danny Marshall replying for the hosts.

Snowdon are two points behind after they won 3-0 at home against Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Ravenswharfe lie fourth after they had Sam Hewitt (two), Steve Smith and Ben Smith on target in a 4-2 win at St Ignatius, who replied through a Sam Duffy brace, while Umar Ahmed and Muhammad Navsarka both scored as Inter Batley drew 2-2 with Wire Works.