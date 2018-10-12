Roberttown win shoot-out to secure County Cup progress

Roberttown Rovers booked their place in the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup second round following a penalty shoot-out win over Hounds.

The sides drew 2-2 before Roberttown won on penalties to ensure the Heavy Woollen Sunday League are represented at the next stage.

Michael Foster hit two goals for Battyeford but they lost 7-3 at home to Wellington Westgate.

Linthwaite also crashed out at the first hurdle, going down 1-0 at home to Leeds City Rovers.

Overthorpe Sports Club progressed to the second round of the West Riding County Sunday Trophy with an 8-2 win at Wrenthorpe Rangers Reserves.

Elliot Brooke, Kristian Angus and Steve Jordan all netted doubles for Overthorpe, with Steve Swift and Corey Schofield completing the scoring.

Snowdon are also through to the next round with a 4-3 win over Thrum Hall Greens.

There was less good news elsewhere with Wire Works losing 8-0 at New Inn Whites, Clifton Rangers Athletic going down 9-0 at Pontefract Sports and Ravenswharfe losing 3-0 against Peacock Bar.

With most teams involved in county competitions, only three games took place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League last weekend.

Navigation climbed to second place in the Premier Division following a 3-1 win over AFC Chickenley thanks to strikes from Rob Johnson, Daniel Conway and Dan Stephenson.

Shaun McDaid netted Chickenley’s consolation.

Mount Pleasant are the new leaders in the Championship as a 6-0 win over Inter Batley saw them replace Snowdon at the top.

Mohammed Adam led the way with a hat-trick, Abdullah Mayet bagged a brace with Nadeem Seedat completing the tally for Mount.

Birstall Cricket Club are up to second spot, level on 12 points with Mount, after a 4-0 win against St Ignatius.

Matthew Barrett, Jordan Ledgard, Johnny Beverley and Liam Madden all scored for Birstall who are only behind the leaders on goal difference but having played a game more.