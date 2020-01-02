Rogerson bags fine hat-trick in impressive Hartshead success

Hartshead signed off 2019 in perfect fashion last Saturday when they earned a 3-0 victory at home to Campion in West Yorkshire League Division One.

Jack Rogerson was star of the show as he fired a hat-trick to help Hartshead earn a seventh win of the season, which leaves them eighth in the table but with plenty to look forward to in the new year, including a Wheatley Cup semi-final.

They return to action with a trip to Kirk Deighton Rangers on Saturday.

Wyke Wanderers saw their trip to Salts postponed last Saturday and they remain second-bottom, a point above Oxenhope Recreation and one behind third-bottom side Kippax having played two games fewer and they entertain Aberford Albion this week.

Howden Clough lie second-bottom in Division Two going into the new year after their game at home to Ripon City was postponed.

Clough face a trip to fifth placed Altofts on Saturday, while league leaders Overthorpe Sports kick off 2020 with a home clash against Harrogate Railway Athletic, who are back in 10th place.

There was a sad end to the year in the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division when two matches were abandoned last Saturday.

Littletown were cruising to victory as they led Route One Rovers 6-1 when the match was abandoned after 88 minutes due to a brawl involving players from both sides.

Route One took the lead but Littletown turned the game 2-1 in their favour at half-time before adding four without reply when the match was halted.

Tom Ramsden, Tim Clarke (two), Matt Bugg and second half substitute Adam Williams (two) were the Littletown goal scorers.

Littletown slip a place to third in the table, level on 24 points with Stanley United, but with a game in hand, while they are 12 adrift of 100 per cent league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors.

With Stanley and Farsley both in County Cup action this weekend, Littletown have the chance to move back into second place when they welcome Drighlington to Beck Lane.

The other top flight game to be abandoned was between Toller and Ryburn United, which was halted after 37 minutes after some spectators allegedly encroached on to the pitch.

Lower Hopton suffered a 7-0 defeat to Horsforth St Margarets and end the year bottom of the table, two points behind Drighlington with three games in hand.

This result leaves Horsforth with six victories from seven games and if they win their five matches in hand it would leave them in second place and just three points behind Farsley.

St Margarets led 2-0 at half-time before adding five further goals after the break as James Burgess led the way with a hat-trick, Ash Walker bagged a brace, while Alex Miller and an own goal made up their tally.

Dewsbury Rangers will return from their Christmas break with a Hancock Cup first round tie against Alwoodley Reserves this Saturday.

A cracking top of the table clash in Division Two is in prospect when second place Norristhorpe entertain leaders Middleton Park.

Division Three leaders Littletown Reserves are not in action this week, so third place Norristhorpe Reserves will look to take advantage when they travel to bottom side Woodkirk Valley Reserves, while Savile United host Morley Town thirds.

Batelians can climb the Division Four table when they host Calverley Reserves, while Division Five leaders West End Park face Thornesians Thirds.