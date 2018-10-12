Royal strikes to rescue point but Lower Hopton miss chance to close on leaders

Lower Hopton failed to take full advantage of their title rivals’ cup commitments as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ryburn United in the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division last Saturday.

Hopton remain second but are three points behind leaders Golcar United and have now played a game more.

George Turner put fourth placed Ryburn ahead in the first half but Liam Royal struck after the break to rescue a point.

Hopton visit Golcar United in a cracking top of the table clash on Saturday and third placed Littletown will also have a close eye on that game.

The Beck Laners are six points behind Golcar but have three games in hand and they return to league action against Bradford University side PFC.

October could prove a key month for Littletown, even at this early stage of the season, as they visit Steeton Reserves for one of their games in hand on Saturday week, when both Golcar and Lower Hopton are involved in district cup ties.

The month ends with Littleton travelling to Lower Hopton for a tasty derby on October 27.

Hartshead Reserves slipped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Robin Hood athletic Reserves in Alliance Division One.

Hartshead lie ninth in the table, with three wins and a draw from their eight games, while Robin Hood have moved above them into sixth place following their victory.

Wyke Wanderers claimed their second win of the season and moved up to 10th place in Alliance Division Two as they overcame Old Centralians Reserves 2-1 in a hard fought clash.

Hoi Pin Truong scored for Wyke but although they had Sheldon Brennan sent off, the home side managed to secure all three points.

Michael Nash netted for Centralians but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat, which leaves them second-bottom.

Wyke moved into 10th place, above Howden Clough, who went down 6-3 at home to Otley Town Reserves.

Andrew Weatherhead bagged a brace for Clough, while Darryl Bedeau also netted but it wasn’t enough to prevent them suffering a fifth defeat of the season as they slipped to 11th place in the table..