Safeer hat-trick helps Savile United to convincing victory over Academics

West End Park on attack against old Batelians in the recent Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five clash.
Savile United recorded a fifth straight win and remain top of Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five.

They were too strong for Shire Academics Fourth team last Saturday and ran out 9-0 winners.

Isan Safeer led the way with a hat-trick, there was a brace apiece for Adnan Khan and Mohammed Kadia with Mohammed Sacha and Omar Shaffique also on target.

Batelians also boast a 100 per cent record with three wins from three as they overcame Leeds City Fourths 9-0.

Craig White set up the opening two goals for Darren Inman before Rob Bordman crossed for White to put them 3-0 up.

Bordman controlled a long punt upfield from goalkeeper Jonathan Storey to slot home.

Martin Taffinder fired home after a scramble in the area, Rodger Teale added to the tally with a looping header, with substitute Tom Wigglesworth netting soon after.

White scored his second with a shot across the goalkeeper and Rob Hiscox completed the scoring.

West End Park slipped to an 8-2 defeat at home to Huddersfield Amateurs Reserves.

Daz Smith gave Norristhorpe a 1-0 half-time lead in their Division Three game with Huddersfield Amateurs, who hit back after the break to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Norristhorpe Reserves suffered a 5-3 defeat at home to an impressive Middleton Park side in Division Four.

Middleton made an excellent start and led thanks to a free-kick and added two more goals to put them 3-0 up at half-time.

Two early second half goals extended the visitors lead to 5-0 before Norristhorpe changed things round and fought back.

Right back Liam Wright hit a 35-yard cross-shot which flew in before George Woodcock scored with 25-yard free-kick.

Kayne Whitehead’s powerful header made it 5-3 but Middleton held on for victory in a game which saw Mikey Payne named Norristhorpe’s MoM.

Dewsbury Rangers earned a 2-1 win over Thornesians and lie sixth in Division One.

Rob Smith put Rangers ahead with a 10th minute goal and Adam Smith added a second after the break to seal victory.