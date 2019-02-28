Savile United overcome Batelians and take advantage in title tussle

Savile United took a huge step towards winning the Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five title in their first season after overcoming nearest challengers Batelians 4-2 last Saturday.

There was a large crowd at Batley Grammar School to witness the top of the table clash and it was Savile United who triumphed despite having two players sent off both after receiving two yellow cards.

Batelians led 1-0 early on but Isan Safeer levelled before half-time and Mohammed Kadia put Savile ahead with a penalty.

Adnan Khan made it 3-1 before Batelians pulled a second goal back, with Scott Milloy and Rodger Teale their goal scorers.

Abubakar Mulla sealed Savile United’s win, which sees them six points clear at the top, in a game which also saw Batelians pick up four yellow cards.

Mid-table West End Park earned their eighth win of the season as they overcame Shire Academics Fourths 8-2.

Matt Briggs scored a 70th minute consolation goal for Dewsbury Rangers as they were beaten 4-1 away to Division One promotion favourites Amaranth.

Littletown moved off the foot of Division Two thanks to a 4-3 win over Trinity Old Boys.

Littletown took the lead on three occasions but were pegged back each time before they grabbed a late winner, which moves them above Garforth Rangers on goal difference.

Ryan Higgins hit a hat-trick with Gary Morgan East also on the Littletown scoresheet.

Norristhorpe were unable to end New Middleton’s 100 per cent record as they suffered a 5-1 defeat in the clash between Division Three’s top two sides.

Middleton’s march towards the title continued with a 15th straight win, while second placed Norristhorpe are now under pressure from North Leeds and Leeds City thirds.

Jamie Davies, Jack Duncan, Rocky Price and Liam Connelly (two) were the Middleton goal scorers.

Norristhorpe Reserves’ Division Four promotion hopes suffered a set back as they went down 3-1 at Drighlington.

Sam Everett gave Norristhorpe the lead after an even opening quarter but Drighlington hit back to level with a penalty and then went ahead moments before half-time.

Drighlington added a third early in the second half and although Norristhorpe tried to hit back, their efforts were in vain despite a MoM performance from Mikey Payne.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 9-0 defeat away to Thornesians Reserves, who hauled themselves off the foot of the table, as Luke McKenzie led the way, scoring five goals on his debut.