Sheffield Wednesday: Lowdown on the referee ahead of Swansea City clash

Lancashire-based whistler David Webb will be taking charge of his third Wednesday game this season when the Owls head to Wales this weekend.

He previously officiated the Owls' early season 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

He was also the man in the middle for Wednesday's excellent 2-1 win at Aston Villa in September.

Webb booked Ash Baker in both matches - Baker has since served a one-game ban for racking up five yellow cards this season.

Webb has dished out just one red card in 16 matches this term.

In total he has handed out 41 yellow cards.