Stephenson guides Navigation to victory as they move second

Navigation climbed to second place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division following a convincing 7-1 win at Wellington Westgate.

It was Navigations fourth win of the season and leaves them three points behind leaders Walkers Hounds with a game in hand.

Dan Stephenson led the way with four goals, Rob Johnson fired a double and Joe Carlisle completed the tally.

Walkers Hounds secured a fifth win of the campaign to keep ahead of the chasing pack after Ryan Wadsworth netted a brace and Josh Lang chipped in with the other as they overcame bottom side Cock of the North 3-0.

Linthwaite got back to winning ways with a 4-1 win over Roberttown Rovers, who replied through Adam Williams.

Clifton Rangers rose to fifth place after Jake Waterson hit a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over AFC Chickenley, who are second-bottom.

Will Tolley hit a brace for Clifton who also had Bradley Birkhead and Andrew Wojciechowski on the scoresheet.

Mount Pleasant dropped their first points of the season, but still lead the Championship by a point, after drawing 2-2 with Birstall Cricket Club.

Nadeem Seedat and Adam Rawat netted for Mount, with Birstall replying through Ashley March and Matthew Barratt.

Snowdon are second after they thrashed Clifton Rangers Athletic 11-1.

James Heeley hit four goals with Irfan Ali (two)with Nathan Lister, Zia Ul-Haq, Bilaal Mir, Arron Kennedy and Atif Basharat completing the scoring. Jack Hewitt hit Clifton’s consolation.

Andy Bates hit a double as Overthorpe Sports Club won 7-2 at St Ignatius. Elliot Brooke, Martin Firth, Corey Schofield, Danny Marshall and Tom Hirst hit the others with Iza Tunkara netting bot goals for St Ignatius.

Danny Townsley and Sam Hewitt both scored as Ravenswharfe won 2-0 at Inter Batley, while Wire Works enjoyed a 3-1 win at Clifton Rangers Reserves.

Mirfield Town overcame Championship neighbours Battyeford 7-2 in the Heavy Woollen District FA Brook Butler Cup first round.