Super Sedge move to third after stretching unbeaten run to six

Liversedge stretched their unbeaten run to six matches as they moved into the Northern Counties East League Premier Division promotion places thanks to a 4-2 win at Knaresborough Town last Saturday.

It was also the fourth game in a row that Jonathan Rimmington’s men have scored four goals and their latest success moved Sedge into third place.

They remain level on 39 points with Staveley Miners Welfare, with both just two points behind league leaders Penistone Church but with games in hand.

It was an end to end contest from the start and Liversedge were given a wake up call when Knaresborough broke from the kick off and an attacker went clean through only to shoot over.

Paul Walker failed to control Oliver Fearon’s cross at the other end before Knaresborough took a fourth minute lead when Daniel Thirkell’s free kick from wide on the left was swung into the area and went straight into Gary Stevens’ net.

Liversedge had claims for a penalty waved away after Alfie Raw thought he was tripped in the area, while Joe Kenny’s dangerous corner was cleared by a good defensive header.

Knaresborough goalkeeper Dom Smith was twice called into action to deny Sedge but the equaliser finally came after 20 minutes when good play by Raw set up Joe Walton to score.

Just a minute later Sedge were ahead when Kenny netted and the visitors completely turned the game around with a third goal in the space of five minutes as Walton grabbed his second of the match and 18th of the season following excellent build up play by Walker, Raw and Kenny.

Liversedge were causing Knaresborough problems down the right and more good work by Raw saw him show great vision to play Kenny through but he shot high and wide.

Thirkell added his second goal for Knaresborough after they were awarded a disputed penalty and the lively first half came to an end with Sedge leading 3-2.

Liversedge were awarded an early second half free-kick to the right of the area and Kenny curled it straight into the net but celebrations were cut short when the goal was disallowed for offside.

Kenny was having a terrific game for Sedge and he was involved again, getting into the area and cutting the ball back but the effort was cleared and soon after a dangerous free-kick just evaded Jack Steers at the back post.

Knaresborough were then reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when Will Lenehan was shown a red card for denying Walton a goalscoring chance and the resulting free-kick by Raw was headed clear.

Liversedge ensured themselves of all three points when Raw was sent-one-on-one and showed calmness to slot the ball past Smith and put the visitors 4-2 up with his seventh goal in the last five matches.

Mark Simpson was introduced from the bench for his Liversedge debut four minutes from time but his only involvement was to receive a yellow card, although Sedge had done enough to earn a 12th win of the season, eight of which have come on the road.

They will look to continue their impressive run at home to Handsworth on Saturday.