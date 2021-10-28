Team ethic is proving strong for Liversedge

Gavin Allott tries a diving header in Liversedge's game against Stockton Town. Picture: Jim Fitton

The Clayborn men were tested by a never say die Stockton Town team that kept coming back at them, but ultimately a 4-2 victory was registered to make it 11 wins and a draw in 12 Pitching In Northern Premier League East games so far.

Striker Allott scored the second of Sedge’s goals and was in no doubt about how valuable the victory will prove come the end of the season.

He said: “It was a tough game, but we dug in.

“We know their game, they are a physical team and it’s a good three points - it will prove that in the season.

“The first goal after half-time was obviously a biggie and they got it. Then we nicked it to 3-1, but they came back again to 3-2 and it was a tough three points. We did well to come away with a win.

“We dug deep and defended well from the front.

“I think everyone played their part and we did brilliantly in defending.”

Summer signing Allott is finding himself being rotated in the team with Joe Walton, but he is happy to do whatever manager Jonathan Rimmington is requiring of him.

He added: “It’s a squad game at the end of the day and it’s a long season so we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing both of us and helping the team out to obviously progress.”

Liversedge, who remain six points clear at the top of the table, have a break from the league this Saturday when they get to test themselves against opponents from the division above.

Premier Division Scarborough Athletic travel to Clayborn for a third qualifying round tie in the FA Trophy with a big crowd expected.