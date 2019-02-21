Top scorer Mountain hits brace in Norristhorpe win

Norristhorpe maintained their promotion challenge in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three with a 3-0 victory over Leeds Modernians last Saturday.

Victory leaves Norristhorpe second, behind 100 per cent leaders New Middleton, who have won all 14 games, while they are four points clear of Huddersfield Amateur.

Danny Mountain bagged a brace, taking his tally for the season to 29 goals, with Andy Raft scoring the other scorer.

Norristhorpe Reserves secured a 6-1 win away to Thornesians Reserves in Division Four.

Kayne Whitehead converted a Matty Reid free-kick to put Norristhorpe ahead and he then liked with Liam Ramsden, who doubled the lead.

Whitehead latched onto Matty Reid’s pass to lob the goalkeeper and make it 3-0 but Thornes pulled a goal back before half-time.

Thornesians continued to pose problems at the start of the second half but Sam Everett produced a lovely ball into the feet of substitute Sam Reid, who turned and fired a powerful shot past the goalkeeper to make it 4-1.

Thornesians were unable to capitalise on further chances and it was Norristhorpe who went on to seal victory.

Tom Boocock crossed for Sam Reid to jump with the goalkeeper and the loose ball fell at the feet of Sam Everett to tap in.

Thornes, to their credit, never gave up and their young number eight in the centre of midfield had an excellent game and was their man-of-the- match.

However, it was Norristhorpe MoM Matty Reid who helped complete the win when his excellent pass sent Boocock racing through and he fired a fierce shot past the goalkeeper and they remain third in the table.

Dewsbury Rangers Reserves suffered a 5-2 defeat at home to Morley Amateur and remain 12th of the 14 teams in Division Four.

Alex Cross (two), Neil Johnson, Mason Spencer and substitute Jason Scott were the Morley Amateur scorers.

Dewsbury Rangers first team suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Collingham Rangers as they dropped from fifth to sixth place in Division One, while victory lifted the home side out of the bottom two in their battle to beat the drop.

Collingham led 1-0 at the interval thanks to a 30th minute goal from club secretary Richard Metcalfe.

The lead was doubled five minutes after the re-start via an own goal and although Rangers replied late on through Adam Smith it failed to prevent Collingham holding on for victory.

Savile United warmed up for this week’s top of the table clash against Old Batelians with a 3-2 victory over another of their Division Five promotion rivals Tyersal.

Savile United have 43 points from 15 games, four clear of Batelians with a game in hand.

Mohammed Kadia hit a brace and Adnan Khan completed the win, which helped Savile United take a grip on the title race.

Savile Town travel to Batley Grammar School for Saturday’s table topping showdown and the sides still have to meet at Sands Lane.

West End Park moved up to seventh place after a 4-3 win away to Leeds City OB Fourths.