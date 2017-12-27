Under-strength Liversedge clinch terrific point

A DEPLETED Liversedge side secured a superb point away to Northern Counties East League Premier Division high fliers Pickering Town last Saturday.

Sedge only had 12 players available for the pre-Christmas trip to Mill Lane but they produced an excellent display and were on the verge of securing all three points until Pickering grabbed a last minute equaliser.

It was the first time in three years that Jonathan Rimmington had managed to take a point off Pickering and the Sedge manager took to social media to thank the efforts of his depleted squad.

Rimmington tweeted: “A massive thanks to the 12 players we took up to Pickering. I would like to wish all our players, management, committee members, our few dedicated helpers, all our sponsors and supporters and the many in non league footy who help our clubs survive, a merry Christmas.”

Liversedge handed Jordan Windass a debut following his move from Thackley on December 16 and despite being down on numbers, the visitors held their own in a goalless opening half hour.

Rhys Davies also returned to the club last month following a spell at Worksop Town and he continued his recent good form by scoring both Liversedge’s goals that looked like securing victory.

Davies put Liversedge ahead when he converted a 30th minute penalty and he was on hand to put them 2-0 ahead a minute after half-time.

Pickering had to wait until the 53rd minute to have their first shot on target when Ryan Blott converted a penalty to give the home side hope.

Blott was then sent off as Pickering frustrations came to the boil.

Liversedge were looking at closing the game out until Billy Logan stepped up to score a 90th minute equaliser in his first appearance since re-joining Pickering from Scarborough Athletic.

Logan scored four goals for Scarborough this season but had recently found first team opportunities limited.

The former Pike left to join his home town club during the middle of last season after he scored nine goals for Pickering and he made an immediate impact last Saturday by rescuing a point.

Despite their depleted squad, Liversedge are now unbeaten in their last three matches and lie 12th in the Premier Division table with Pickering making the return trip to Clayborn this Saturday (kick off 3pm).