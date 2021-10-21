Walker bags treble as five alive Liversedge win derby at Ossett United

Nicky Walker, who was in great goalscoring form to hit a hat-trick for Liversedge against Ossett United.

Striker Joe Walton returned to his natural position after his goalkeeping heroics in the FA Trophy against Clitheroe and contributed both a goal and an assist in the West Yorkshire derby.

Ossett gave Sedge an early warning when Aaron Haswell flashed a ball across goal which Reon Potts was just unable to get on the end of.

Just a few minutes later Nicky Walker showed the danger he possesses as his free-kick from around 25 yards had keeper Mat Zaniewski beaten, but was just wide of the left post.

Haswell and Potts were responsible for the first two shots on target of the match with both of their near-post efforts comfortably dealt with by Sedge keeper Jordan Porter.

In a first half that lacked goalmouth action it was the visitors who found a crucial lead before the break.

Walton did well to bring a long clearance under control before playing a perfect ball through the defence with his back to goal. Nicky Walker broke onto it and added a lovely chip over Zaniewski to break the deadlock.

Having taken a confidence-boosting lead on the stroke of half-time, Sedge confounded the misery of the Sheepicorns early into the second period.

It was the creator who turned goalscorer as Oli Fearon broke down the right before whipping a low cross in which was spilled by the keeper into the path of Walton who fired home.

The fast start to the second half continued as Sedge made it 3-0 inside the 50th minute when Fearon rose highest to nod home Nicky Walker’s corner.

The hosts had their best spell of the second half and went close as James Walshaw’s contact on the end of Haswell’s driven cross was not solid enough to turn it on target.

Having rode Ossett’s only second half bright spell Liversedge put the game beyond any doubt five minutes from time.

The goal caused confusion as Alfie Raw pinged a bad clearance back towards goal which Gavin Allott raced onto the end of to force a save from Zaniewski. The ball rebounded to Nicky Walker who tapped home.

But the linesman had his flag up as he adjudged Ben Atkinson, who chose to leave the ball, to have interfered with play in an offside position. However, following a discussion between referee Majid Ali and his assistant, the goal was awarded.

Liversedge’s wide forward completed his hat-trick deep into added time after Ossett threw everybody forward for a corner.

A clearance found Allott who played the ball for Nicky Walker to run clear through on goal before rounding the keeper and finishing into the empty goal.

After the game had still been goalless just before half-time Liversedge had a five-goal success against opponents who started the game in fourth place.

The result kept them six points clear at the top of the table with Shildon AFC now in second and Marske United third, seven points back but with two games in hand after being involved in the FA Cup qualifying rounds.

Ossett United: Zaniewski; Nash (Gagen, 72), Cowgill, Maroodza, Clark; Hogg, Whitfield (Tanser, 72); Potts, Haswell, Hussain (Hardaker, 71); Walshaw.

Unused subs: Attakorah, Teale.

Liversedge: Porter; Porritt (Hardacre, 8), S Harris, K Harris, Field; Daly, Raw, Atkinson; Fearon (Allott 70), Walton (P Walker 75), N Walker.

Unused subs: Tarangadzo, Howarth.

Yellow cards: Atkinson (79)

MOTM: Nicky Walker

Attendance: 1,005