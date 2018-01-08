Walton’s injury time strike rescues point for Liversedge in thrilling contest

Joe Walton bagged an injury time equaliser to earn Liversedge a share of the spoils from a thrilling 4-4 draw away to Worksop Town in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division last Saturday.

Liversedge were staring at a first defeat in four matches as they trailed 3-1 after 65 minutes and 4-2 with just eight minutes remaining before two late goals rescued a point at Sandy Lane.

Worksop, who are just a place above Liversedge in the league standings, started brightly and led 2-0 after the opening 24 minutes.

Mitch Husbands opened the scoring on 14 minutes with a scruffy finish from close range following a free-kick.

A Daniel Walker own goal doubled the home side’s advantage before former Worksop player Rhys Davies got Liversedge back into the game.

Davies skipped into the penalty area and executed a lovely finish with the outside of his foot to register his fourth goal in as many matches.

Worksop led 2-1 at half-time and Micah Bishop extended the Tigers advantage with a 65th minute goal.

Liversedge’s leading goal scorer Walton began the visitors late fightback when he netted after 71 minutes to make it 3-2.

Worksop substitute Ash Burbeary scored a fabulous volley with his first touch to seemingly settle matters for the home side with eight minutes remaining.

However, in a dramatic finale Liversedge scored two late goals to snatch a draw.

A powerful Davies penalty with four minutes to go made it 4-3 to set up a grandstand finish.

After several minutes stoppage time, Walton bagged his second to secure his side’s ninth draw of the season.

Liversedge remain 12th in the table going Wednesday night’s trip to Harrogate Railway.

Jonathan Rimmington’s men are due to return to Clayborn this Saturday with Rainworth Miners Welfare the first visitors of the new year.