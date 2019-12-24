Wasley hits treble as Hartshead reach Wheatley Cup semi-final

Hartshead secured their place in the Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup semi-final thanks to an impressive 7-1 win over Tingley Athletic Reserves at Princess Mary Playing Fields last Saturday.

Jamie Wasley led the way with a hat-trick, while Jack Rogerson bagged a brace, with further goals coming from Ben Smith and Nathan Foster.

Tafara Munedzi replied with a consolation goal for Tingley.

Hartshead join Littletown in the last four after the Beck Laners defeated Morley Town 3-0 on November 16.

Cup holders Gildersome Spurs can also look forward to a semi-final in the new year after they overcame Woodkirk Valley 5-3.

Conor Firth bagged a hat-trick for Spurs, with Steve Wales hitting a brace to see them through, despite Woodkirk replying through Ben Holdsworth and Chris Swithenbank (two).

Wyke finally played their delayed first round tie away to Tingley Athletic’s first team when they recorded a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

The win sees West Yorkshire League Division One strugglers Wyke face a trip to Wakefield League Premier side Hanging Heaton in the remaining quarter-final tie, which is scheduled to take place at St John Fisher School on January 18.

Lower Hopton’s young side continue to battle but remain bottom of the Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division following a 5-1 defeat to Route One Rovers

Route One arrived with only eight players and were a goal down inside the first minute.

Two more players arrived and they were soon up to a full compliment which enabled them to level in the 30th minute.

Route One then added four seconds half goals to run out comfortable winners as Awais Khan grabbed four goals with Danyal Yasin also on target.

Dewsbury Rangers produced a sterling fight back but were unable to prevent a 5-4 defeat to Beeston Juniors Old Boys in the Championship.

Arista Llewelyn bagged a second half hat-trick for Rangers, while Josh Hurst netted in the 90th minute but Beeston held on for victory which sees them move up to fifth place.

Norristhorpe missed the chance to move top of Division Two when they suffered a 5-2 defeat at home to Gildersome Spurs Reserves and they stay a point behind Middleton having now played a game more.

Littletown Reserves are 11 points clear at the top of Division Three after they defeated Lepton Highlanders Reserves 6-5 to earn an eighth win from nine matches.

Savile United produced a thrilling fight back to come from 5-1 down and earn a 5-5 draw against Norristhorpe Reserves.

Norristhorpe raced into a 4-1 half-time lead in a feisty encounter with goals from Callum Wheatley, Liam Ramsden and Adam Jordan (two).

Jordan completed his hat-trick after the break before Savile United pulled a goal back and then added a third despite Norristhorpe appeals for offside.

Norristhorpe then conceded a penalty which allowed United to make it 5-4 before they grabbed a late equaliser.

Norristhorpe are third in the table, two points behind Wortley Reserves having played two games more, while Savile United are up to sixth.

West End Park suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 3-1 in their top of Division Five clash against Huddersfield Amateurs Fourths, while Dewsbury Rangers Under-23s lost 5-1 at home to Mod