West Riding County Amateur League faces prospect of folding

The West Riding County Amateur League is facing the real possibility that is may fold at the end of the current season.

The league, which has only one division, has been cut from 15 teams to 11 since the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Bradford Olympic were the latest team to withdraw from the competition, while Wakefield City left the league before a ball was kicked and the latest blow came last Saturday when bottom side Lepton Highlanders were unable to raise a side for their game against Lower Hopton.

Life member and results secretary Philip Rhodes admitted that the future of the division is in serious doubt.

He said: “I thought, quite honestly, myself and most of the committee, that with 15 teams we could keep the league going.

“We had over the minimum of 14 and we thought we might get one more side to bring it up to 16.

“But before we kicked off Wakefield City pulled out. Within two months of the start of the season we lost DRAM Community and AFC Bingley.

“That cut us right down to 12, and we talked to the FA and they were extremely supportive of us.

“We have been a step seven league since step seven was introduced, but it just went from bad to worse.

“The league could be wound up, barring three of four clubs coming along asking to join, which I cannot honestly see. It is disappointing.”

Premier Division leaders Golcar United have already applied to join the Northern Counties League.

Their trip to PFC last Saturday was postponed due to ground availability and that allowed Littletown to close the gap on Golcar to 10 points following a 3-1 win over second placed TVR United.

All the goals came in the second half but although Asif Iqbal netted for TVR, Littletown took all three points thanks to goals from Joe Jagger, Dave Wright and Michael Halessellesie.

Victory leaves Littletown three points behind TVR and 10 adrift of Golcar with two games on hand on both their title rivals.