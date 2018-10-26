Wild bags four goals as Norristhorpe Reserves overcome North Leeds test

Norristhorpe Reserves overcame an early set back to earn an impressive 7-1 victory over North Leeds Reserves in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Four last Saturday.

North Leeds stunned Norristhorpe with an early goal but Liam Ramsden twice linked with man-of-the-match Sam Everett to score and put them 2-1 up at half-time.

Norristhorpe took control after the break as Brad Wild netted a third and then latched onto Everett’s through ball to bag his second before completing a quickfire hat-trick when he converted a penalty following a foul on Ramsden.

Everett lobbed the goalkeeper to make it 6-1 before Wild produced a fine individual goal to complete the victory, which leaves Norristhorpe fourth in the table, three points behind 100 per cent league leaders Drighlington Reserves.

Norristhorpe first team lost ground in the Division Three promotion race as they were beaten 2-1 away to bottom side Lepton Highlanders.

Defeat leaves Norristhorpe third, seven points behind leaders New Middleton.

Dewsbury Rangers moved up to fifth place in Division One as they won 2-0 away to Golcar United.

Rangers fourth win of the season leaves them three points behind joint leaders Amaranth Crossgates and Collegians.

Batelians maintained their 100 per cent record in Division Five as they picked up a fourth straight win,

Their latest success saw them win 7-3 away to Shire Academics Fourth team and they are a points behind second placed Tyersal Reserves with two games in hand and three off leaders Savile United having played a game less.

A Jordan Ripley shot was fumbled into his own goal by the Shire goalkeeper before Rob Bordman set up Michael Smith for Batelians second goal.

Bordman then took control of the game as he added a third, then converted a penalty and completed his hat-trick following a Ripley through ball.

Bordman added two more as he followed up a 10-goal haul the previous week to end with five.

West End Park are fifth after a 4-1 win away to Leeds Modernians Reserves.