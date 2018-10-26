Wyke Wanderers defeat Hopton in 17-goal Wheatley Cup thriller

Wyke wanderers defeated Lower Hopton in a thrilling Heavy Woollen District FA Wheatley Cup first round tie last Saturday.

The West Yorkshire League Premier Division outfit overcame Hopton in a clash which produced 17 goals and had three players scoring hat-tricks.

Andy Benjamin and Ryan Clay led the way with a hat-trick apiece for Wyke, with Karl Fawcett bagging a brace, while Waqas Iqbal and Mat Conway also struck to see Wanderers through.

James Heeley could consider himself unfortunate as he bagged four goals for Lower Hopton and still ended up on the losing side.

Liam Royal, Declan James and Tom Cooper also netted for Hopton but couldn’t prevent them bowing out.

Hopton had caused an upset the previous week as they knocked West Riding County Amateur Premier Division leaders Golcar United out of the League Cup following a 3-2 victory.

Wakefield League side Overthorpe Sports edged through to the second round as they defeated Morley Town Thirds 3-2 on penalties after the sides had fought out a 1-1 draw.

Gildersome Spurs had little problem in dispatching Savile United as they ran out emphatic 12-1 winners.

Mike Hall led the way with seven goals, while Matty Jackson struck a brace, with Aidan McCormack, Conor Firth and Liam Dawson also on target to complete the win.

Woodkirk Valley are also through to the second round after winning 3-1 away to Drighlington Reserves.

Hunsworth edged out Wibsey 4-3 to reach the Bradford and District Cup second round.

Hunsworth led 1-0 early on but Lee Smith replied to equalise for the visitors.

Hunsworth scored twice late in the first half to go into the break with a 3-1 lead before Wibsey fought back.

Smith made it 3-2 and then held his nerve to convert a penalty and complete his hat-trick as Wibsey threatened to shock the West Yorkshire League Premier Division side.

Hunsworth snatched victory as they bagged a fourth goal five minutes from the end to edge into the next ground.

Oliver Durkin and Dale Wright bagged a brace apiece for the winners.

Littletown missed the chance to move joint top of the West Riding County Amateur League Premier Division last Saturday when they drew 4-4 away to Steeton Reserves.

Littletown remain unbeaten win five wins and two draws and are two points behind leaders Golcar United with a game in hand.

Lee Ryan led the way with a hat-trick, while Joe Jagger scored Littletown’s other goal but Steeton earned a share of the spoils thanks to Jack Morrell (two), William Knight and Graham Howley.