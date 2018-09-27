Young boxers entertain as KBW stage 16th home show

KBW Boxing Club staged their first of three scheduled shows this season at the Al Hikmah Centre in Batley last Friday.

It was the club’s 16th home show and once again produced some entertaining fights.

Three skills bouts kicked off the evening with debutants Imran Hussain (KBW) v Harrison Snow (Tigers Gym), Zeeshan Suleman (KBW) v Fenn Duncan (District Youth) and Hissan Sheikh (KBW) v Elliot Boothby (City of Hull ABC) giving good accounts of themselves.

Aaman Hussain, of the Purge ABC, in Batley, won a unanimous decision after an entertaining bout against Dylan Grey (District Youth).

Harris Ajaz (KBW) faced Jack Chard (Wolverhampton ABC) in a bout fought at a furious pace with both boxers exchanging blows until the final bell, with the visiting man earning victory on a unanimous decision.

Reggie Ward (Hunslet ABC) defeated Levi Whittingham (Platinum ABC) in an entertaining 34kg bout.

Purge boxer Zayaan Ahmed made his debut at 48kg against Matty Calderwood (Salford City).

Ahmed made an impressive start but Calderwood clawed his way back before the Purge man won via a split decision.

KBW’s Lewis Benson met Luke Savage from Bishop Auckland and the home man started off as the aggressor and took centre of the ring, catching Savage with some telling blows.

Savage forced Benson against the ropes at the start of the second round but was kept at bay by the jab.

Every time Savage tried to set his attack, Benson would stop the charge with his jab followed by a straight back hand.

This was the pattern for most of the fight and after three action packed rounds, Benson was awarded the bout via a unanimous decision.

Tuseef Suleman was making his debut for KBW as he faced Mahbub Miah (Evole BC).

Suleman came out wanting to impress producing some beautiful combinations.

Suleman mixed his attack to both head and body and bossed the first two rounds.

Miah came out for the third determined to make up ground and caught Suleman, backing him up to the corner.

Suleman used clever foot movement to escape Miah’s attacks but although many thought the KBW man had won, the judges awarded the bout to Miah on a split decision.

KBW star Mohamed Subhaan then faced Ibrahim Suleiman, from Eastside ABC, over three three minute rounds.

It was Subhaan’s first fight at 60kg and he made the better start before Suleiman mounted an assault to the body of the KBW man.

Suleiman started the second round on the front foot, using his long jab well, despite being warned for a couple of low blows.

Subhaan caught Suleiman with a hook backhand combination at the start of the third and kept on top of his opponent.

Suleiman was again warned for hitting below the belt but at the end of three pulsating rounds, the visitor was awarded the bout via a split decision.

The final three novice championship bouts did not take place after a crowd disturbance.