Gallant Trojans push Parkside close but are left to reflect on disallowed tries

Thornhill Trojans continue to fight to retain their place in the National Conference Premier Division as they produced a gallant effort to push Hunslet Club Parkside all the way in toe to toe battle, which the visitors just edged 8-0.

Two unconverted first half tries from Hunslet proved to be the difference between the teams but Thornhill were left to reflect on having two tries of their own disallowed.

Thornhill had several regulars missing and Luke Carter was given a rare start in the second row.

There was also a debut for Joe Buggle following his recent transfer from Shaw Cross Sharks, while George Woodcock returned to the team having served a three match ban.

Man-of-the-match for the Trojans was Casey Johnson as he put in a fantastic shift alongside fellow half-back Danny Ratcliffe. Scott Green also showed up well with an enthusiastic performance along with Zach Johnson.

Hunslet’s first try was scored by Conner Squires as the visitors pressed for the corner.

The ball was slipped out of a tackle and Hunslet had the numbers to create an overlap with quick hands sending Squires over out wide.

Trojans looked to quickly recover and there was a fantastic break up field by winger Ross Roebuck. The move also involved Liam Morley and Danny Ratcliffe but eventually the ball went to ground.

The second Hunslet try was almost a replica of their first as they attacked the same corner and Squires took the pass out of a tackle to nip over wide out.

Thornhill severely tested the Hunslet defence in the run up to half-time and frustratingly had two tries disallowed.

Jamie Searby appeared to have crossed but his effort was ruled out as the final pass from Scott Green was forward.

Green then pounced on a kick from Casey Johnson only to be judged offside.

The Trojans were left to reflect on what might have been as these disallowed tries prevented them from getting a foothold on the game.

Hunslet led 8-0 at the interval and neither team could open up the defences in the second half as the score remained the same.