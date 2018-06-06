Gheewala’s excellent century inspires Mount to league success

Mount recorded a 73-run victory over Leymoor in Halifax League Division Two last Saturday.

Having elected to bat, Mount lost early wickets as they were reduced to 56-3.

In-form Soyeb Gheewala and Imran Ravat steadied the ship with a 50-run partnership

Gheewala went on to make a fantastic 114 and was supported by Zahoor Munaf, who made a quickfire 80 as Mount closed on 280-9 from their 45 overs.

Ebrahim Badat helped build early pressure as he conceded just eight runs from seven overs and also claimed a wicket, while Anees Rawat picked up 2-22.

Gheewala capped a terrific game by claiming 3-28 as Leymoor were restricted to 208-8.

Mount B secured an 82-run win over Great Horton Park Chapel B which leaves them second in second teams Division One last Saturday before progressing to the Crossley Shield quarter-finals on Sunday.

Muhammad Makda hit a quickfire 38 at the top of the Mount innings, before Yusuf Kayat (44) and captain Imran Kayat (55) helped them to a respectable score of 204-9.

Great Horton never got going in reply as as opening bowler Amjad Hussain claimed four quick wickets and helped reduce them to 48-5.

Jabir Patel and spin bowler Abdul Ravat chipped in to leave the home side on 67-8 before Mount were frustrated by a 53-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Makda eventually claimed the ninth wicket and a run out saw Great Horton dismissed for 122 as Mount claimed maximum points.

Mount were asked to bat in Sunday’s Shield game against Premiership outfit Thornton but soon piled on the runs with opener Yusuf Kayat 65 and Nazir Patel 55 sharing a 96-run partnership for the second wicket.

Big hitting from captin Imran Kayat (59no) helped Mount post 282-5.

Thornton couldn’t cope with Mount’s pace attack as Amjad Hussain (3-39) and Mohammad Makda (2-14) helped dismiss them for 137 to secure a 145-run win which sees them into the quarter-finals.

Saturday see the last game while fasting during Ramadam as Mount seconds host Southowram.